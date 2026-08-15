Lake Travis football coach says team ‘devastated’ after player’s death

The Brief Lake Travis Head Football Coach Hank Carter spoke Saturday about the death of one of his player’s after practice earlier in the week. Odin Hensley, a senior lineman for the varsity team, died after suffering a medical emergency during practice Monday. It was later revealed that Hensley had suffered cardiac arrest.



The head football coach for Lake Travis High School spoke Saturday about the death of a player after practice earlier this week.

What they're saying:

Coach Hank Carter said he has never experienced anything like the death of Odin Hensley, a senior lineman on the varsity team.

"We’re devastated and heartbroken," Carter said during a team event that he said would typically be an inter-squad scrimmage. "(When) you lose a young person, you’re never the same, and, to see our guys, our kids and our community dealing with it, it’s, yeah, I don’t even have the words to describe it."

"I’ve never experienced anything like this, and it’s going to be a hard thing to process," he added.

Odin Hensley (FOX 7 Austin)

Local perspective:

Carter said the team and school have received tremendous amounts of support from not just the Austin area, but around the country.

"When something like this happens, it’s scary for everybody," Carter said.

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What happened to Odin Hensley?

What we know:

Hensley died after a medical emergency during practice Monday morning. It was later revealed he had suffered cardiac arrest.

"He was an incredible kid," Carter said. He was built like a Mack truck. I mean, just a big, strong, powerful, all-state wrestler, star of the offensive line for us. Just the nicest kid."

The cause of Hensley’s cardiac arrest has not been revealed.

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Family accepting donations

What you can do:

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Hensley’s family.