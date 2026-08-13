Lake Travis HS student dies after medical emergency during football practice

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The Brief Lake Travis High School senior Odin Hensley has died, according to Lake Travis ISD Hensley suffered a medical emergency during football practice



Lake Travis High School senior Odin Hensley has passed away as a result of complications from a medical emergency he experienced during football practice.

The news was confirmed in a letter to parents from Lake Travis Independent School District Superintendent Curtis Null.

Hensley had been hospitalized in the ICU at Dell Children's.

What they're saying:

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The letter from Superintendent of Schools Null says:

Dear Lake Travis ISD Family,

It is with profound sadness that we share that Lake Travis High School senior Odin Hensley has passed away as a result of complications from a medical emergency he experienced during football practice earlier this week.

Odin had been part of the Lake Travis ISD family for many years, beginning at Lake Pointe Elementary School. At Lake Travis High School, he was a dedicated two-sport athlete who excelled in wrestling and football. His teachers and coaches remember Odin as a kind, determined young man who was a valued teammate, classmate, and friend. His presence touched many lives, and he will be deeply missed.

We recognize that this loss will be difficult for many in our school community. Lake Travis High School counselors will be available in the school’s counseling center to support students, staff, and families. Additional counselors will be on standby to assist as needed.

We are grateful for the tremendous outpouring of support for Odin, his family, and the Lake Travis football family over the past several days. Many have reached out with compassion and generosity, and that love has been felt by us all. As you and your family seek ways to assist those in need, please monitor social media for information from the family and updates from those coordinating support efforts.

During this difficult time, we ask that you keep Odin’s family, teammates and classmates, coaches, athletic trainers, teachers, and all those who knew and loved him in your thoughts and prayers. The care and strength of our community will help us support one another in the days ahead.

What happened to Odin Hensley?

The backstory:

According to the team roster, Odin Hensley is a senior lineman on the Lake Travis Varsity football team. During practice, Hensley experienced a serious health emergency.

Lake Travis head football coach and athletic director Hank Carter sent out a letter saying the player required the assistance of Travis County Star Flight.

It was later revealed the student suffered a cardiac arrest.

A vigil had been held for Hensley at Lake Hills Church. The Lake Travis High School football team said the vigil had to be moved from Lake Travis High School due to the overwhelming response.

What you can do:

The family has set up a GoFundMe.