1 dead following motorcycle collision in North Austin, APD closing Mopac Southbound

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) and the Austin Fire Department are responding to a report of a collision involving a motorcycle at 8500 N Mopac Expressway Soutbound.

ATCEMS says medics have obtained a Deceased on Scene pronouncement of one adult patient, with no other patients involved.

Traffic delays should be expected, and those traveling near the area should use an alternate route, ATCEMS says.

Austin Police Department is advising that the area of the scene, Mopac Southbound, is shut down from approximately the Loop 360 exit to Spicewood Springs, including all entrance ramps and flyovers with access to Mopac Southbound.

APD says all southbound lanes in the 8200 block of N Mopac Expressway will remain closed until the investigation has concluded.

No further information has been released.

Advertisement

This is a developing story, check back for updates.