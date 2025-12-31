Austin weather: Bundle up if heading out for New Year's Eve

The Brief Highs expected to be in upper 60s Temperatures take a dive heading into overnight hours Bundle up if heading out for New Year's Eve events



It's a cold start to the day before temperatures warm up and then take a dive, so make sure to bundle up if you're heading out for New Year's Eve events.

The backstory:

This afternoon the highs will reach the upper 60s.

It will be mostly sunny, and the winds will stay around 5 mph.

Once again, we will see temperatures take a dive as we head into the overnight hours.

So, you'll still want to bundle up if you're headed out for any New Year's Eve events.

Timeline:

By the evening, we will be dropping back into the 50s.

Once we reach midnight, and strike into the New Year, we will have dipped back into the upper 40s.

The skies will be mostly clear, and winds will stay around 5 mph.

The temperatures will drop from there, with the morning low in the mid 40s.

So, it is a cold start to the New Year, but that changes quickly as we move into the afternoon.

The high will reach the mid 70s and the sunshine continues, but there will be wind gusts around 20 mph.

What you can do:

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP.

The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling.

Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe.