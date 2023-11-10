Austin weather: Cooler temperatures through the weekend with a chance of rain

Most of the rain is exiting but the clouds, chill and wind will stay with us Friday.

Highs will be running 10 to 15 degrees cooler than average.

Grab the jacket or sweater before heading out but leave the umbrella at home because we will only see drizzle or mist.

We are already tracking the next big thing. Here comes the next Western Low bringing back the rain.

