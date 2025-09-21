Austin weather: Long-awaited cooldown this week

The Brief A cold front is expected to bring a long-awaited cooldown to Central Texas this week. The front, forecast to move through Wednesday into Thursday, will lower temperatures from the high 90s to around 90 degrees. The region, which has been drier since July, can also expect a higher chance for rain starting Tuesday night and continuing into the weekend.



Residents of central Texas can expect a long-awaited cool down this week, with a cold front set to bring temperatures closer to the seasonal average.

Monday's temperature

The region has experienced a significant heatwave for this time of year, with daily high temperatures consistently reaching 97 degrees, well above the average of 90 degrees. This trend is expected to continue on Monday, which also marks the first day of fall.

Today is kind of a repeat of yesterday with morning temperatures in the 70s.

Cold front this week

The much-anticipated cold front is forecast to move through the area Wednesday into Thursday. While it is not expected to bring a dramatic drop, it will lower temperatures to around 90 degrees for a few days. Accompanying the front will be a higher chance for rain, starting Tuesday night and continuing into the weekend.

The National Weather Service anticipates a total of a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain for most areas over the next seven days, which is a welcome development for a region that has become drier since July.

The front will also bring drier air, leading to more comfortable conditions after the initial humidity that accompanies the rain.