Austin weather: Marginal risk for severe storms Sunday night

Central Texas is set for a quiet, cloudier Sunday before the threat of strong to severe storms arrives late tonight and continues through Monday.

Storms expected Sunday night

Big picture view:

A low-pressure system tracking to the east is expected to bring wet weather to the area. Temperatures across the region were in the 50s Sunday morning, with highs expected to reach the upper 60s or lower 70s—cooler than Saturday's near 80-degree highs.

The most significant weather concerns will be in effect from very late Sunday night into Monday.

Severe Weather Threat: The region faces a Level 1 (Marginal) risk for severe storms late tonight, primarily clipping the Hill Country. That risk increases from a Level 1 to Level 2 (Marginal to Slight) on Monday, with an elevated chance for hail and the potential for gusty winds. Forecasters also noted a low, but possible, threat for a brief tornado spin-up.

Heavy Rain/Flooding: Widespread rainfall totals are expected to range from a quarter of an inch to an inch over the next 48 hours. However, isolated higher amounts could trigger a flooding threat, which is rated a Level 2 risk to the north and a Level 1 risk for the rest of the area.

Timing: The bulk of the isolated strong to severe storms is expected Monday morning, continuing on and off through Monday afternoon and evening.

Residents are urged to stay weather aware and have a weather app ready for alerts, though the severe threats are currently considered low-end risks.

Looking ahead, the forecast is favorable for the holiday week. Conditions are expected to dry out by Tuesday, with a dry Thanksgiving and temperatures dipping from near 80 into the 60s for highs. The long-term outlook suggests the region will be wetter and cooler than average, a promising sign for the ongoing drought.

