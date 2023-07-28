Austin Wildlife Rescue sees increase in heat-related calls

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A fawn enjoying some water at Austin Wildlife Rescue. (Austin Wildlife Rescue)

Austin Wildlife Rescue says it's seen an increase in dehydrated and overheating animals in need of care, as well as an increase in reports of animals coming closer to homes looking for water.

Here are some tips if you see wildlife in your area:

The simple act of putting water out can be a life-saving action for wildlife.

It’s best to place water away from the house so wildlife won’t get too close, and also place it in the shade so that it stays cool.

Shallow dishes on the ground allow shorter and smaller animals a good drink option, whereas bird baths or water placed higher up, can help birds and squirrels without them being an easy target for predators.

Be sure to change out water frequently to prevent disease and mosquitos.

You may see animals out during the day looking for water. Please allow them their space. The majority of them are not sick, just thirsty and they may have young nearby that they are caring for. Unless an animal is behaving in an odd way, there is no need to be alarmed or call Animal Control.

If an animal does look sick or injured, please call Austin Wildlife Rescue or Austin Animal Protection

Austin Wildlife Rescue says it's helping its animals get through the extreme heat with spraydowns, extra water, and pools during the peak hours of the day.

For more information on Austin Wildlife Rescue, click here.