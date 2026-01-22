Austin winter storm: Airlines at ABIA release flight contingency plans

The Brief Several airlines at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport have released their flight contingency plans The Austin airport said plans are already in place for the upcoming winter storm You can find a full list of the flight contingency plans for Austin's airport below



Airlines are preparing for the winter storm heading toward Central Texas this weekend. Several of them have flight contingency plans in place.

The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport said they are also prepared.

What they're saying:

After Winter Storm Uri in 2021, the Austin airport purchased additional snow and ice removal equipment.

Typically, several airport employees sleep in at the airport during major winter weather events. Those are workers who keep the runways clear, as well as roadways and walkways at the airport. The de-icing of planes is done by the airlines.

ABIA has limited bedding to sleep in the terminal for those who may get stranded if the airport is iced in. Airlines are not required to provide food or lodging if a delay or cancellation is outside their control, like bad weather.

What's next:

Officials with ABIA are expected to take part in a city weather briefing on Friday, Jan. 23.

Local perspective:

Travelers like Carol Buchanan, who was heading to South Carolina on Thursday morning, were getting ahead of the bad weather.

"Well, I'm from Massachusetts, relocated to Charleston. So, I'm comfortable. If it gets bad, it gets bad. We can hunker down," said Buchanan.

Jeekak Malhotra rebooked his Saturday flight back to Chicago to avoid getting stranded in Austin.

"Had to get back early, so we're actually having to regroup next week in Atlanta. Hopefully the weather there is better," said Malhotra.

Flight contingency plans in Austin

Several of the air carriers have issued flight cancellation contingency plans.

Some re-bookings are being allowed with fees being waived for tickets purchased by Jan. 19. Others have original ticket dates set at Jan. 20 or 21. The ticket rebooking plans are only for flights between Friday and Sunday.

Several of the carriers specifically mention Austin. You can find the airline specific plan below:

American Airlines

There is no fee if:

You bought your ticket by Jan. 19.

You're scheduled to travel from Jan. 23–26.

Alaska Airlines

Passengers can rebook for flights ticketed between Jan. 23 and Jan. 25. Fees are waived for that time period.

Air Canada

No rebooking fee for direct flights between Jan. 22 and 23.

Delta Air Lines

Passengers with flights between Jan. 23–25 may rebook without penalty. New flights must be booked by Jan. 28 for travel no later than Jan. 28.

Frontier

Fees are waived for passengers with tickets purchased on or before Jan 21. Travel dates are covered from Jan 23 to Jan 25.

KLM

Rebooking or refund options are available for flights between Jan. 23 and Jan. 25. Tickets must be issued before Jan 21.

Spirit Airlines

Passengers traveling between Jan. 23–25 can reschedule a new flight on or before Jan. 28.

Southwest Airlines

Passengers traveling between Jan. 23-26 can reschedule. New tickets are limited to 14 days of the original flight.

United Airlines

Passengers traveling between Jan. 23–25 with a ticket purchased on or before Jan. 20 can reschedule. The new flight must be on or before Jan. 29.

