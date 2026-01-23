Austin winter storm: City, county leaders speak on response plans ahead of arctic blast

The Brief Austin and Travis County leaders said they are prepared for the upcoming winter storm Major roadways are now pre-treated for ice, similar to how the state highways were done by TxDOT There is also a free safety alert system to tap into, and it's not limited to residents of Austin — WarnCentralTexas.org



As the freezing temperatures continue to head toward Central Texas, the emergency operations center in Austin is ramped up and ready.

How is Austin preparing for the winter storm?

What they're saying:

At the emergency operations center for Austin-Travis County, communications and tracking systems were being turned on.

"We are expecting the freezing rain and sleet to happen later on Saturday evening. We will be ready for that. Everyone is going to be positioned in their seats and any issues that happen. Going to be ready again to respond," said Jim Redick, the Director of Austin Emergency Management.

As the first watch settled in, a media briefing was held. It opened with a cold, hard statement from Austin Mayor Kirk Watson.

"Winter is here," declared Mayor Watson.

The city and county preparedness ramp up is an across-the-board call-up. Travis County Judge Andy Brown said the plan included working with food support organizations and places of worship, which may be used as shelters.

"We are preparing for the worst because we never completely know what the weather is going to do in Texas," said Judge Brown.

Major roadways are now pre-treated for ice, similar to how the state highways were done by TxDOT. There are also several rapid response teams like those from Austin Energy.

"We'll have everybody available in terms of our line crews. We're bringing in additional vegetation management tree trimmer crews to be available," said AE General Manager Stuart Reilly.

Before the ice sets in, CapMetro will suspend bus and train services. The last train and bus service will happen on Saturday, Jan. 24, at 4 p.m.

ABIA is working to keep that transportation option running. Airport officials have brought in employees to help prevent flights from being iced out by keeping runways and roads free of ice.

"We do have some teams pre-staging and staying overnight, and that's really just to make sure that our staff that don't live so close to the airport can safely arrive for their shift starts," said Sam Haynes with ABIA.

This disaster response is not limited to city and county staff. Travis County Emergency Management Coordinator Eric Carter urged residents to team up with them.

"If you or someone you know depends on medical equipment that requires electricity, now is the time to review backup plans if available. Our professionals are here to assist in an emergency. Your job is to make sure there is no emergency. You have a plan, and you can take action," said Carter.

Planning can prevent frozen water pipes. It's a big residential disaster that can be avoided by a small act like opening cabinet doors under sinks.

"If those measures of opening the cabinets are insufficient to keep your pipes warm, then you can do a little drip on the faucet that's farthest from your water meter," said Shay Ralls Roalson.

Even with all the early preparation, Mayor Watson warned, the best plan can go wrong.

"While we're prepared and while we will be doing everything we can, some things are unpredictable and some things will happen that we don't want to happen. There will be, it will not be perfect. It cannot be perfect," said Watson.

What you can do:

There is also a free safety alert system to tap into, and it's not limited to residents of Austin.

WarnCentralTexas.org can keep you ahead of a disaster. You can sign up for alerts by e-mail, phone calls, and text messages.

