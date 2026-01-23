Austin winter storm: How to safely use space heaters during freezing temps

The Brief First responders and emergency medical services are expected to see a wave of calls during the winter storm If you plan on using a space heater, make sure you take the correct safety precautions When the power goes out, don’t heat your home with outdoor grills, propane heaters, an oven, or gas stove — Carbon monoxide is known as a silent killer



Firefighters and emergency medical services often face a surge in calls during cold snaps like the one forecasted for this weekend, responding to house fires and carbon monoxide poisoning cases.

Heating fires peak during the winter months. Heating equipment causes more than 38,000 house fires annually in the United States, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

How to safely use space heaters

As outdoor temperatures drop, indoor heating increases, and so does the number of house fires. Nearly half of all home-heating fires occur between December and February. Space heaters are one of the main culprits.

Capt. Shannon Koesterer of Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said space heaters need proper safety measures.

"Space heaters need to be left away from other objects that they could set on fire," said Capt. Shannon Koesterer. "It should never be left unattended, and it should have an auto switch so that if it's accidentally pushed over, and you aren't paying attention, it doesn't catch fire."

Related article

When using a space heater, remember to give it space, always turn it off before bed, and never use an extension cord to plug it in.

"When you're utilizing gas generators, make sure they're a distance away from the home and there's no windows or anything that might have gaps in them that can allow that off-gassing of carbon monoxide to enter the home," said Capt. Koesterer.

What is carbon monoxide poisoning?

Carbon monoxide is known as a silent killer — a colorless, odorless, and tasteless poisonous gas generated by incomplete combustion of fuel.

"It produces symptoms without people realizing they're getting poisoned," said Capt. Koesterer. "They'll all of a sudden have a headache, nausea, vomiting, then confusion, seizures, coma and death is how it progresses."

When the power goes out, don’t heat your home with outdoor grills, propane heaters, an oven, or gas stove.

Another way to get carbon monoxide poisoning is by sitting in a car to get warm with the garage door shut.

"The garage is an extension of the house," Koesterer said. "That gas will not only fill up the car you're sitting in, but others in your house will be affected."

If you lose power, Koesterer recommends covering windows with blankets to keep drafts out and dressing in layers.