Austin woman killed by drunk driver in Kyle

The Brief Austin woman killed after being hit by an alleged drunk driver on I-35 21-year-old Gabriella Saurette was arrested and charged Kyle police say Saurette admitted to consuming alcohol on 6th Street in Austin prior to the highway collision



The Kyle Police Department is investigating a car crash that killed 50-year-old Flavia Arzate Gomez from Austin on I-35.

21-year-old Gabriella Saurette has been arrested and charged in connection with the crash.

I-35 crash kills Austin woman

The backstory:

Police say Gomez pulled over on the shoulder of the southbound lanes of I-35 near Yarrington Road to fix a tarp on her vehicle at around 2 a.m.

While she was stopped, she was struck by Saurette's vehicle.

Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene.

When Kyle police officers arrived at the scene, they saw signs of impairment from Saurette.

Police say Saurette admitted to coming from 6th Street in Austin and consuming alcohol prior to the crash.

Based on evidence of intoxication, Kyle police arrested Saurette, and she was charged with intoxicated manslaughter.

What's next:

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

What you can do:

The Kyle Police Department Crash Team is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the department.

You can call 512-268-3232 or submit an anonymous tip to the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477), online at http://callcrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app on smartphones.