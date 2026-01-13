Austin yogurt shop murders: Travis County DA announces hearing to clear 4 previous suspects

The Brief A hearing has been set to clear the names of the four previous suspects in the 1991 Austin yogurt shop murders In 1999, Michael Scott, Robert Springsteen, Maurice Pierce, and Forrest Welborn were originally charged In September 2025, APD announced evidence linking Robert Brashers to the murders



The Travis County District Attorney has announced a hearing to clear the names of the four men who were previously accused of the 1991 Austin yogurt shop murders.

This comes after the Austin Police Department announced evidence linking Robert Brashers to the murders.

The backstory:

In 1999, Michael Scott, Robert Springsteen, Maurice Pierce, and Forrest Welborn were charged with capital murder in the 1991 high-profile quadruple murder, sexual assault, and arson case.

Welborn’s case was presented twice to a grand jury, but it was no-true billed.

Pierce was indicted, but prosecutors later dismissed the case ‘pending further investigation.’ Pierce was later killed in a police shooting in 2010.

Springsteen and Scott were convicted, but their convictions were reversed in 2006 and 2007 because of ‘constitutional deficiencies during the course of their trials.’ Springsteen and Scott spent 10 years and 8 months in jail.

In September 2025, the Austin Police Department announced that DNA and ballistic comparisons linked Robert Eugene Brashers to the case.

The state is asking the court to ensure Scott, Springsteen, and Welborn are represented by counsel so they can continue with proceedings.

What they're saying:

"It has been over twenty-five years since the four men wrongfully accused have been waiting for the criminal justice system to clear their names," said Travis County District Attorney José Garza. "We hope this hearing offers the transparency they need to help them move forward and supports the healing process for the families of the four young girls, as well as for our Austin community."

What's next:

The hearing is scheduled for Feb. 19 at 9 a.m.

Austin's 1991 yogurt shop murders

The backstory:

In September 2025, after more than three decades, Austin police investigators identified Robert Eugene Brashers as the man responsible for the unsolved 1991 quadruple murder at an Austin yogurt shop.

The crime happened shortly before midnight on Friday, Dec. 6, 1991.

An Austin police patrol officer saw a fire coming from the "I Can't Believe It's Yogurt! (ICBY)" shop located at 2949 West Anderson Lane. After the Austin Fire Department extinguished the fire, firefighters found four dead bodies.

The deceased were 17-year-old Jennifer Harbison, 15-year-old Sarah Harbison, 17-year-old Eliza Thomas, and 13-year-old Amy Ayers. Jennifer and Eliza were employees at the shop, and Sarah and Amy were with them as they closed for the night.

All four girls were nude and had been shot, bound, and gagged. Due to fire and water damage from the sprinklers, evidence collection was challenging.