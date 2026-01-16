Austin's cold weather shelters activated due to freezing overnight temps

The Brief Cold weather shelters in Austin will be activated for Saturday, Jan. 17 Those seeking shelter need to register at One Texas Center



Due to cold overnight temperatures, the City of Austin will open its cold weather shelters on Saturday, Jan. 17.

The City of Austin activates its cold weather shelters when the overnight weather hits 35 degrees or colder.

How to register for cold weather shelters

What we know:

According to the city, those who need shelter on Saturday night will need to go to One Texas Center, at 505 Barton Springs Road, from 6 to 8 p.m. to register for overnight shelter.

CapMetro bus routes to the OTC are lines: 1, 7, 10, 20, 30, 105, and 801. Anyone seeking a cold weather shelter who does not have the means to pay the fare will still be given a ride.

You can also call the Cold Weather Shelter Hotline at (512) 972-5055.