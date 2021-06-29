Austin's Fourth of July concert, firework show returning this year

The H-E-B Austin Symphony July 4 Concert & Fireworks show is returning to Vic Mathias Shores (formerly Auditorium Shores) this year! The annual event was skipped in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is free and open to the public.

The performance will begin at 8:00 p.m. and finish with a fireworks display over the city skyline backed by symphonic patriotic classics. The event is planned, produced, and performed entirely by the Austin Symphony Orchestra, with the help of its generous sponsors.

Austin Public Health recommends attendees mask up if unvaccinated or immunocompromised to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Austin Fire Department is also reminding residents that it is illegal to possess, use, or sell fireworks within the City of Austin. Call 3-1-1 to report illegal fireworks.

Getting There

For the best experience, park north of Lady Bird Lake in the downtown area to avoid the congestion in and around Lamar, Barton Springs Road, and Riverside (all areas south of the park).

The Bouldin Creek Neighborhood will have neighborhood parking restrictions in place for safety.

Parking on green spaces and parkland is prohibited as well as along Rights of Way and medians, blocking private drives and lots, and utilizing "Not Permitted" areas may subject you to fines, ticketing, and/or towing at your own expense.

Parking Options

Public Parking Options north of Lady Bird Lake

Convention Center Garages

State Garages (garages A, B, F, G and Lot 18 are free) on Trinity between 13th St. & 17th St. near Waterloo Park, State lots on corner of MLK & Trinity and MLK & Brazos.

One Texas Center

Palmer Events Center Garage

City Hall Garage

ADA Parking will be by permit at the Palmer Event Center Garage on a first-come, first-served basis. Drivers seeking ADA Parking should enter the south entrance via Barton Springs Rd.

