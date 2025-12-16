Hays County wanted man arrested in connection to San Marcos shooting

article

The Brief A man on the Hays County Crime Stoppers Most Wanted list was arrested He was wanted in connection to a Dec. 12 shooting at the Redwood Apartments in San Marcos SMPD said he is facing multiple charges



A man on the Hays County Crime Stoppers Most Wanted list was arrested in Buda.

Police said he was wanted in connection to a San Marcos shooting.

What we know:

According to San Marcos police, officials were looking for Nicholas Andrew Knudsen, 29.

Knudsen was wanted in connection to a Dec. 12 shooting at the Redwood Apartments. Police said a shotgun was fired into an occupied apartment.

He was found and arrested in Buda with help from the U.S. Marshals.

Knudsen is facing multiple charges, including aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault, tied to several incidents investigated by the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, Kyle Police Department, and San Marcos Police Department.

He is being held in the Hays County Jail on a more than $2 million bond.