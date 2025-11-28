Austin's Operation Turkey serves thousands on Thanksgiving

The Brief Operation Turkey in Austin served thousands on Thanksgiving The operation had an army of volunteers to help



While many prepared their own Thanksgiving meals, one Austin tradition worked to make sure everyone had a place at the table.

Operation Turkey fed thousands Thursday thanks to an army of volunteers.

The backstory:

For 15 years, Kevin Grogan has spent Thanksgiving making sure others don’t go hungry.

The official prep started Wednesday during the "Turkey Tailgate."

"We cooked a little over a thousand turkeys for the Austin area," Operation Turkey Board member Kevin Grogan said. "We cook all those turkeys, get them into refrigerated storage and then transported here to be deboned and prepped to go out with our meals today."

From there, hundreds more volunteers get to work.

"We bring in people, they prep all the food, debone turkeys, warm up all the sides, get all the pies sliced up and ready to go," Grogan said.

Once it is all packaged, the assembly line begins.

"We have a line of folks that are going to actually walk these meals through so that everybody gets to be of service today. They're going bring those meals out here, load them into the cars, and then off we go to deliver those meals to those who need them," Grogan said.

Flora Marking was delivering meals for the first time this Thanksgiving.

"Are you excited to share these meals with people?" FOX 7 Austin Reporter Meredith Aldis asked.

"Yeah, absolutely. We’re driving, what, 15 minutes south, and we’re going to drop them off, so that should be fun," Flora replied.

Grogan said the mission is simple: to serve others.

"Today, for me, is about being of service to others," Grogan said. "As you can see, it takes a village and there’s a lot of people that put their thumbprint on this."

Sometimes, he said, the reward is seen on the way home.

"On the drive home you see someone sitting on the sidewalk eating one of those meals, that makes it all worthwhile," Grogan said.