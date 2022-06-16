Expand / Collapse search

Authorities locate girl at the center of Amber Alert in north Texas

By Ronnie Marley
Published 
Updated 8:05PM
Missing Persons
FOX 26 Houston
KIONNA-BRAXTON-GRAPHIC article

HONEY GROVE, Texas - An Amber Alert for a missing girl last seen in Honey Grove, Texas has been discontinued. 

Authorities said 13-year-old Kionna Braxton was reunited with her family. 

MORE MISSING PERSONS

An Arlington man was arrested for harboring Braxton. 

RELATED: Arlington man arrested for harboring girl who was subject of Amber Alert

Police say she was found with 31-year-old Nolan Neighbors. They say he had been chatting with the girl online and arranged to meet each other.

CHECK OUT OUR SERIES: THE MISSING

Neighbors is charged with harboring a runaway.