Barton Springs Pool to temporarily close for maintenance

The Brief The Barton Springs Pool is set to temporarily close for maintenance The project focuses on two infrastructure features that manage creek flow from Barton Creek, known as bypass features The closure is expected to run till March 13



The Barton Springs Pool is set to temporarily close later this month for maintenance.

The backstory:

For many regulars, Barton Springs Pool is more than just a swim, it's part of their routine.

"I’m here probably two or three days a week in the morning at like 7-7:30 a.m., I get a swim in before I start the rest of my day," said Braden Deloney, who frequents the pool.

"I do come here every day that I can," said Geneva Aubrey, another regular.

That daily routine will soon be interrupted. The city announced the pool will temporarily close starting this month as part of the Barton Springs Skimmer Bypass Project.

"It’s my daily joy, so I guess I’m going to be bummed out for those couple weeks, but I hope it’s for the betterment of the park," said Aubrey.

The project focuses on two infrastructure features that manage creek flow from Barton Creek, known as bypass features. The original system was built in the 1940s. A larger, redesigned bypass was built in 1975, and the original was decommissioned at that time.

"I’m glad they are fixing things that need to get fixed. It’s certainly an interruption to my regular rhythms that’s kind of sad, but it is what it is. I’d really prefer to be here in the mornings, but if they are going to fix and improve things, I guess that’s good," said Delonay.

Since the construction of the 1975 bypass, several flooding events have happened at Barton Springs, causing damage to the existing pipe.

The city says the project will remove some or all sections of the 1940 skimmer bypass to reduce the risk of structural failure and potential injury to swimmers while protecting and enhancing the salamander habitat.

This isn't the first time pipes have forced a closure. In 2024, the pool was closed for weeks after water was found being pulled into an abandoned pipe during maintenance. The city says no construction or improvements to the pool itself are expected.

In the meantime, swimmers are figuring out their back-up plans.

"There's this pretty cool park called Jessica Hollis Park that’s my second favorite," said Aubrey.

"I guess we’re going to McKinney Falls or my pool in my apartment," said Mackenzie Brewer, who frequents the pool.

"I don’t know if I have a pivot. I guess I'll take colder showers. I don't know," said Delonay.

The closure is expected to run till March 13.

In the meantime, the city has a list of options to stay cool in the meantime. For a full list, click here.