Woman killed in SE Austin; police looking for vehicle that hit her, left the scene

The Austin Police Department is searching for the vehicle responsible for a hit-and-run that left a woman dead in Southeast Austin on Sunday.

Police say they are searching for a white Honda Accord with a model year between 2008-2010.

The car's bumper is possibly damaged on the passenger side and the passenger fog light and side mirror are missing as a result of the crash, investigators say.

Police responded to the intersection of East Stassney Lane and Teri Road around 6:30 p.m. Sunday for a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, identified as 39-year-old Kyla Walker, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle involved left the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to call their vehicular homicide unit at 512-974-8111. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Capital Area Crime Stoppers at austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for information leading to an arrest.