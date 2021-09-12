Baby killed, 2 others injured in Brooklyn wrong-way crash

article

A 3-month-old baby girl died Saturday and her mother was seriously injured after a wrong-way driver caused a car accident in Clinton Hill on Saturday evening.

A car being driven the wrong way on Gates Avenue in Brooklyn collided with another car in an intersection shortly before 6:30 p.m., police said. The cars then struck the three pedestrians. The driver who caused the wreck, Tyrik Mott, 28, ran from the scene but was later arrested, authorities said.

EMS rushed the 3-month-old victim to Brooklyn Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The baby's 33-year-old mother and 36-year-old father were also taken to the hospital. The mother is currently listed in serious condition, while the father is in stable condition.

A 49-year-old woman whose car was struck by the wrong-way driver was in stable condition at a hospital.

Police said Mott fled the crash and tried to steal another car to get away. He was charged with attempted grand larceny, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and attempted unauthorized use of a vehicle. It was not immediately clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

Police said another man in Mott's car was taken into custody.

Police said Mott has violated motor vehicle laws dozens of times since 2017, including speeding in school zones 35 times this year alone.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

