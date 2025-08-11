Bachelorette party assault in Austin; police looking for suspects
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are looking for two suspects who were involved in an assault of a member of a bachelorette party in downtown Austin.
The backstory:
The Austin Police Department says the incident happened on Saturday, July 19 at around 2:10 a.m.
APD did not give an exact location of where the incident happened but says it was in the downtown Austin area.
Police say the two suspects got into a verbal argument with the party.
The female suspects "violently assaulted" one of the members of the party.
Both suspects left the scene in a light-colored van or SUV after taking the victim's personal property.
Dig deeper:
The female suspect is described as follows:
- Hispanic female
- 25-40 years of age
- Tattoos on one arm, both thighs, and the side of torso
- She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jean shorts, and gray and white Nikes
The male suspect is described as follows:
- Black male
- 30-40 years of age
- 5’ 8"- 6’1" tall
- Stocky build
- Tattoo on arm
- He was last seen wearing a white Jordan t-shirt, blue jeans, and gray shoes
What you can do:
Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092.
You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.
A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.
The Source: Information from Austin Police Department.