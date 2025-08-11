Bachelorette party assault in Austin; police looking for suspects

The Brief Police looking for 2 suspects involved in assault in downtown Austin in July The suspects got in a verbal argument with a bachelorette party One of the suspects "violently assaulted" a member of the party and took some of the victim's personal property



Police are looking for two suspects who were involved in an assault of a member of a bachelorette party in downtown Austin.

The backstory:

The Austin Police Department says the incident happened on Saturday, July 19 at around 2:10 a.m.

APD did not give an exact location of where the incident happened but says it was in the downtown Austin area.

Police say the two suspects got into a verbal argument with the party.

The female suspects "violently assaulted" one of the members of the party.

Both suspects left the scene in a light-colored van or SUV after taking the victim's personal property.

Dig deeper:

The female suspect is described as follows:

Hispanic female

25-40 years of age

Tattoos on one arm, both thighs, and the side of torso

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jean shorts, and gray and white Nikes

The male suspect is described as follows:

Black male

30-40 years of age

5’ 8"- 6’1" tall

Stocky build

Tattoo on arm

He was last seen wearing a white Jordan t-shirt, blue jeans, and gray shoes

What you can do:

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092.

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.