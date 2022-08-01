Back to School: Texas Tax-Free Weekend Guide

The start of another school year is right around the corner for Texas students.

The state's annual tax-free weekend allows parents to save some money on their back-to-school shopping.

This year the Texas comptroller's office estimates shoppers will save $112 million in state and local taxes.

When is Tax-Free weekend in Texas?

This year, tax-free weekend starts at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 5 and runs through midnight on Sunday, August 7.

The dates are set by the state legislature every year.

What does tax-free weekend cover?

Most clothing, school supplies and backpacks sold for less than $100 will be sold without tax, saving Texans about $8 for every $100 they spend.

Qualifying items:

Items that do not qualify:

Items sold for $100 or more

Clothing subscription boxes

Specially-designed athletic activity or protective-use clothing or footwear

Clothing or footwear rentals, alterations (including embroidery) and cleaning services

Items used to make or repair clothing, such as fabric, thread, yarn, buttons, snaps, hooks and zippers

Jewelry, handbags, purses, briefcases, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, watches and other accessories

Computers

Software

Textbooks

Does tax-free weekend apply online?

Yes, online sales also apply to tax-free weekend.

So do purchases made by phone or mail.

In order to qualify, the purchase must be made from August 5-7.

If you are incorrectly charged income tax you can file a refund claim with the state Comptroller's office.