Back to School: Texas Tax-Free Weekend Guide
TEXAS - The start of another school year is right around the corner for Texas students.
The state's annual tax-free weekend allows parents to save some money on their back-to-school shopping.
This year the Texas comptroller's office estimates shoppers will save $112 million in state and local taxes.
When is Tax-Free weekend in Texas?
This year, tax-free weekend starts at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 5 and runs through midnight on Sunday, August 7.
The dates are set by the state legislature every year.
What does tax-free weekend cover?
Most clothing, school supplies and backpacks sold for less than $100 will be sold without tax, saving Texans about $8 for every $100 they spend.
Qualifying items:
- Clothing, Footwear, and more
- School Supplies
- Face Masks
- Diapers
Items that do not qualify:
- Items sold for $100 or more
- Clothing subscription boxes
- Specially-designed athletic activity or protective-use clothing or footwear
- Clothing or footwear rentals, alterations (including embroidery) and cleaning services
- Items used to make or repair clothing, such as fabric, thread, yarn, buttons, snaps, hooks and zippers
- Jewelry, handbags, purses, briefcases, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, watches and other accessories
- Computers
- Software
- Textbooks
Does tax-free weekend apply online?
Yes, online sales also apply to tax-free weekend.
So do purchases made by phone or mail.
In order to qualify, the purchase must be made from August 5-7.
If you are incorrectly charged income tax you can file a refund claim with the state Comptroller's office.