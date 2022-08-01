Expand / Collapse search

Back to School: Texas Tax-Free Weekend Guide

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Texas
FOX 7 Austin

New school year begins for some Dallas ISD students

The school year starts Monday for students in five Dallas ISD schools. A new superintendent is starting the school year too.

TEXAS - The start of another school year is right around the corner for Texas students.

The state's annual tax-free weekend allows parents to save some money on their back-to-school shopping.

This year the Texas comptroller's office estimates shoppers will save $112 million in state and local taxes.

When is Tax-Free weekend in Texas?

This year, tax-free weekend starts at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 5 and runs through midnight on Sunday, August 7.

The dates are set by the state legislature every year.

What does tax-free weekend cover?

Most clothing, school supplies and backpacks sold for less than $100 will be sold without tax, saving Texans about $8 for every $100 they spend.

Qualifying items:

Items that do not qualify:

  • Items sold for $100 or more
  • Clothing subscription boxes
  • Specially-designed athletic activity or protective-use clothing or footwear
  • Clothing or footwear rentals, alterations (including embroidery) and cleaning services
  • Items used to make or repair clothing, such as fabric, thread, yarn, buttons, snaps, hooks and zippers
  • Jewelry, handbags, purses, briefcases, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, watches and other accessories
  • Computers
  • Software
  • Textbooks
101cc9eb-Save_Me_Steve__Tax_Free_Weekend_Rules_0_1788550_ver1.0.jpg

Does tax-free weekend apply online?

Yes, online sales also apply to tax-free weekend.

So do purchases made by phone or mail.

In order to qualify, the purchase must be made from August 5-7.

If you are incorrectly charged income tax you can file a refund claim with the state Comptroller's office.