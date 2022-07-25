Balch Springs grass fire destroys up to 20 homes

A large fire broke out Monday, destroying several homes in Balch Springs.

SKY 4 is over the neighborhood along I-20 and south Belt Line Road.

The fire appears to have started somewhere along the I-20 access and spread quickly north through a field.

Fire Marshal Sean Davis says the grass fire was sparked by a crew brush hogging.

That grass fire quickly spread to nearby homes, destroying up to 20 houses. But with the fire still spreading, that assessment is changing by the minute.

Some houses have had minor damage, while other homes have been leveled to a pile of rubble.

Evacuations are underway in that neighborhood.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Firefighters from Dallas and Mesquite are either on scene or on the way to provide assistance.

A shelter has been set up at the city's recreation center for people who have been displaced. Red Cross has also been set up there.

People are asked to avoid the area.