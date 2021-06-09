Barton Springs Pool will re-open Friday after flood clean up

Barton Springs Pool will re-open on Friday, June 11 after being cleaned by the Austin Parks and Recreation's Aquatics staff following last week's flooding.

While Barton Springs Pool was closed, Deep Eddy Pool expanded its hours. With Barton Springs re-opening, Deep Eddy Pool will return to its regular modified hours on Saturday, June 12.

Barton Springs Pool will have expanded available reservations for the month of June due to the hiring and training of additional open water lifeguards.

The Aquatics Division plans to discontinue Barton Springs Pool reservations and will begin accepting in-person sales by the end of June.

Due to a lifeguard shortage caused by a year-long hiring freeze and disruption to training, pools will continue to operate with modified hours and capacity. Pool hours have been established based on available resources.

Barton Springs Pool - 2131 William Barton Dr.

Daily, 5– 8 a.m.; Free Swim at your Own Risk (no reservation required)

Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Guarded Swim (reservations required until the end of June)

Deep Eddy Pool - 401 Deep Eddy Ave.

Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.; Lap Swim Only (shallow side closed)

Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, 12- 7 p.m.; Recreation Swim (minimum of two lap lanes available)

Sundays, Tuesdays, Fridays, Closed

Apply to become a lifeguard at LifeguardAustin.com. Find more information about City of Austin pools at AustinTexas.gov/Pools.