City of Austin hiring, training lifeguards for the summer season

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department’s Aquatic Division is now accepting applications for lifeguard positions for the summer season.

The lifeguard positions start at $15 per hour.

Those that are interested in becoming a lifeguard must be 15 years of age or older. Applicants also have to complete training and certification to be hired.

New and returning lifeguards must complete the application and hiring paperwork before they can register for training, according to the Austin Parks and Recreation Department (PARD).

"Being a lifeguard means prioritizing safety above all else," said PARD. "With guidance from local offices such as Austin Public Health, Center For Disease Control, and top-tier nationally recognized training protocols from Star Guard Elite, our goal is to keep staff safe while offering safe services and facilities to the public."

For more information about becoming a lifeguard with the Austin Parks and Recreation Department’s Aquatic Division, click here.

Click here to apply to be a lifeguard.

