Bastrop County designated Film Friendly Texas community

Governor Greg Abbott has announced that Bastrop County has been designated as a Film Friendly Texas community by the Texas Film Commission after completing the multi-step training and certification process.

"I congratulate Bastrop County on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation and joining its member cities of Smithville, the first Film Friendly Texas community ever certified, as well as Elgin and Bastrop," said Governor Abbott in a news release.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Gov. Abbott adds, "Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, communities large and small are readied to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents, as well as spurring on-site spending at local small businesses."

Bastrop County joins 150 Film Friendly Texas communities that receive ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission on media industry standards, best practices, and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their community.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Texas State Senator Sarah Eckhardt, Texas State Representative John Cyrier, and Bastrop County Director of Tourism & Economic Development Adena Lewis all issued congratulations to Bastrop County on the designation as well in the news release.

Advertisement

The Texas Film Commission in the Office of the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Division has attracted $1.66 billion in local spending and created more than 157,000 production jobs across the state from 2007 to 2020. It is celebrating 50 years of service helping grow local jobs and economies by promoting the Lone Star State as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, and video game production.