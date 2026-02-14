Austin police investigate 8th homicide of 2026

The Brief Two people in their 40s were found dead Saturday in a south Austin home. Police say both had obvious trauma and believe the case is isolated. APD is investigating the deaths as the city’s eighth homicide of the year.



The Austin Police Department is investigating its eighth homicide of the year after two people were found dead in south Austin Saturday morning.

Austin homicide

What we know:

It was around 11:30 a.m. when a call came in for a welfare check on a family member living at Cannon Ridge Homes, a gated community along Windrift Way.

When officers entered the house, a man and female were both found dead. APD says the two were both in their 40s and suffered from obvious trauma. It’s possible the two were engaged in some sort of relationship with one another.

What they're saying:

"We’re still working to determine. It seems like there was a relationship, but we’re not sure what the circumstances were," says Jeremy Fisher, a public information officer with APD.

Fisher confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the public and the incident is believed to be isolated.

"It's always a little unsettling to know something like that happened so close," says Fil Luna, who lives across the street from Cannon Ridge homes. His family was hosting a garage sale when a flurry of police officers began to drive through the neighborhood.

"I would say maybe about 15-minute kind of increments, more and more cop cars started coming. I'd say all in all probably about a dozen cop cars," says Luna.