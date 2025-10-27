Bastrop County food pantry "closely monitoring" SNAP changes, government shutdown

The Brief Bastrop County food pantry "closely monitoring" ongoing government shutdown Food pantry says about 11,500 people in Bastrop County will lose SNAP assistance in November USDA has confirmed no SNAP benefits will be issued in November if the shutdown continues



A Central Texas food pantry says they're "closely monitoring" the ongoing government shutdown, which has led to SNAP benefits not being issued for November.

What they're saying:

The Bastrop County Emergency Food Pantry says that about 11,496 people in Bastrop County will lose SNAP assistance for November.

"Rising grocery costs and other household expenses are already making it difficult for many neighbors to afford groceries. This will hit hard families who rely on this assistance to put food on the table. The Food Pantry is already experiencing a high volume of neighbors coming to them for food assistance," said the food pantry.

The pantry offers services to the entire county, including:

Emergency food assistance on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.

Fresh food distribution on the third Friday of each month from 10-11 a.m.

Food distributions for seniors receiving Social Security on the third Thursday of each month

Educational workshops once a month on budgeting, menu planning, shopping tips and nutrition

How you can help in Bastrop County

What you can do:

The food pantry is offering the public ideas on how they can support their neighbors during these hard times:

Donate food: Drop off non-perishable items at our Bastrop County Emergency Food Pantry at 806 Fayette Street in Bastrop; food can also be shipped to PO Box 953, Bastrop, TX 78602

Donate funds: Give Give online or send checks to PO BOX 953, Bastrop, TX 78602

Host food drive: Call the pantry at 512-303-0033 to coordinate a food drive for your school, church, civic group, neighborhood, club, or business

USDA confirms no SNAP benefits on Nov. 1

Big picture view:

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed via a notice on its website that no SNAP benefits would be issued in November if the shutdown continues.

The announcement puts the blame on Senate Democrats, stating, "They can continue to hold out for healthcare for illegal aliens and gender mutilation procedures or reopen the government so mothers, babies, and the most vulnerable among us can receive critical nutrition assistance."

The government has been shut down since Oct. 1.