Bastrop mayoral race heading to runoff

The Brief The race for Bastrop mayor is headed to a runoff Ishmael Harris and Willie DeLaRosa will be on the ballot Whoever wins will serve for a year before having to run again



The race for Bastrop mayor is heading to a runoff in June.

The city is looking to fill the mayor's seat after Lyle Nelson resigned in January amid accusations of interfering with a financial investigation and a romantic relationship with a former city official.

Saturday's election results

By the numbers:

Saturday's unofficial election results are:

Ishmael Harris - 625 votes, or 48.64%

Willie DeLaRosa - 441 votes, or 34.32%

Ward Northcutt - 219 votes or 17.04%

In Texas, a runoff election is triggered when a single candidate is unable to garner over 50% of the vote.

The runoff candidates

What we know:

Ishmael Harris and Willie DeLaRosa will be facing off in June.

Ishmael Harris

For Harris, only two percent stood between him and winning the race. He needed 51 percent of the votes to call the race Saturday but ended with just 49 percent.

"People are looking for the change, so I'm real excited about the runoff," said Harris. "And, again would I prefer not to have a runoff? Of course, but again we just have to get everybody back out there and vote again, and that way, we can move forward."

Harris has experience with city government and most recently, served as the chair of Bastrop's planning and zoning commission.

As a fifth-generation Bastrop resident, he said his first concern is healing the divide left by the last mayor's resignation.

"I think we're getting to that point via trust, and so, no really, it's just having a game plan on how we're going to move forward with the days coming," said Harris.

Willie DeLaRosa

DeLaRosa wasn't available for an interview Sunday but tells FOX 7 Austin he's ready to get back to work on his campaign and build trust with the public.

DeLaRosa has nearly three decades of experience on the city council. 12 of them he was mayor pro-tem.

FOX 7 Austin caught up with him on Wednesday before the election.

"I think I have a lot to offer from my past years as far as knowledge of the budget and everything that goes on with the city," said DeLaRosa.

What's next:

The runoff is scheduled for Saturday, June 7 with early voting from Tuesday, May 27 to Tuesday, June 3.

Whoever wins will serve for a year before having to run for election again.