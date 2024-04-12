See the beautiful new frescoes just uncovered in Pompeii

A collection of stunning artworks was discovered by archaeologists excavating new sites in Pompeii.

The group found frescoes in a banquet hall inspired by mythological characters inspired by the Trojan War.

The banquet hall, which features a mosaic floor, was uncovered as part of a project to shore up the areas dividing the excavated and unexcavated parts of Pompeii, the ancient city near Naples that was destroyed in A.D. 79 when Mount Vesuvius erupted, the Associated Press reported.

This hall was used for entertaining and featured black walls, a technique that prevented the smoke from oil lamps from being seen, Gabriel Zuchtriegel, director of the Pompeii archaeological park, told the AP.

The figures painted against that black backdrop include Helen of Troy and Apollo. Experts note that the reference to mythological figures was designed to entertain guests and initiate conversations.

According to the AP, excavations in Pompeii have centered on areas of the city where the middle classes and servants lived, while previous ones have focused on the elaborately frescoed villas of Pompeii’s upper classes.

