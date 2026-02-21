Off-duty APD officer shoots, kills man who shot barber shop employee

article

The Brief A man was killed after opening fire inside a Travis County barber shop Friday evening. An off-duty Austin police officer at the scene returned fire, fatally shooting the suspect. One employee was injured but is expected to survive; the investigation is ongoing.



One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a barber shop involving an off-duty Austin police officer.

Travis County barber shop shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Friday in Travis County at a barber shop in the 1700 block of Crystal Bend Drive.

Travis County Sheriff's Office deputies who responded found a man dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

A second person was found at a nearby home with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, the sheriff's office reported Saturday, and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Initial investigation showed that the dead man had opened fire in the shop, hitting the injured man, who was an employee. The injured employee ran to get help.

APD officer intervenes

The off-duty Austin Police Department officer was at the barber shop during the shooting, and returned fire, killing the original shooter.

What we don't know:

The identities of those involved have not been released.

The motive of the shooter is not known.

What you can do:

TCSO asks anyone who may have information about the incident to call the TCSO Tip Line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.