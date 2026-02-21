Protestors gather at Texas Capitol to call for U.S. intervention in Iran

The Brief Dozens gathered at the Texas Capitol urging President Trump to take military action against Iran. Demonstrators say negotiations won’t end what they call an oppressive regime and support U.S. strikes. The rally comes as the U.S. increases its military presence in the Middle East and nuclear talks continue.



As the United States continues its military buildup in the Middle East, droves of demonstrators gathered in Austin to call for President Trump to take action in Iran.

Iran protests in Austin

On the south steps of the Capitol, a sea of Iranian flags could be seen waving as dozens once again gathered to protest the Iranian regime. Along with the beat of drums, chants could be heard asking for President Trump to step in.

What they're saying:

"We never thought after having lived through the dark, dark days of war that we would ever want military action against Iran," said Maryam Abedi, who lived in Iran for part of her childhood. Her opinion on taking military action has now changed, telling FOX 7 that she sees U.S. military strikes as the only viable option to achieve change within the country.

"We're just all feeling very helpless and hopeless and apart from actual military aid for regime change, there's nothing else that can be done."

Iran situation develops

This comes as indirect negotiations with the United States and Iran continue, as the White House pushes for concessions to its nuclear program. At the Board of Peace meeting in Washington on Thursday, President Trump hinted that an agreement could soon be on the horizon.

"We’re going to be making a deal. You’re going to be finding out over possibly the next ten days," said the President.

In an effort to put extra pressure on Tehran to take part in a deal, the U.S. has heavily increased its military presence in the region. Dozens of fighter jets and warships have entered the Middle East, including the world’s largest aircraft carrier, the USS Geral R. Ford, which passed into the Mediterranean Sea on Friday.

Some see force as only option

For some at Saturday’s demonstration, the use of force is seen as the only path forward.

"As a human being, you know. nobody, no one likes war, you know no one. But with this regime you need war, ok? You need war," said Dariush Yazdani, a former soccer player for Iran’s international team. He now coaches in the Austin area.

"All we want is just President Trump to basically just stick to his word and help our people. Military action is the only way. Unfortunately, it's the only way," said Yazdani.

Worn around the necks of Saturday’s demonstrators were the pictures of those killed during Iran’s widespread crackdown on protests which swept across the country earlier this year. The Associated Press reports that death toll has reached at least 7,005, but activists fear the number may be much higher.

"I can't even look at any of these pictures. Every time I look at them it just brings, it just brings tears," said Ali, another demonstrator who wore the picture of a young Iranian killed in the protests. For many on Saturday, their faces were a bleak reminder there is no negotiating with Iranian officials.

"It's not a legitimate government, they actually are a dictatorship and in every way they have tried to oppress the people of Iran. What we absolutely need right now is military aid and not negotiations. Negotiating with the Islamic Republic is only going to prolong the life of a very illegitimate regime," Abedi told FOX 7.