This Texas campground was named the best overall getaway in the nation

The Brief Camp Fimfo in New Braunfels was named the best campground in the U.S. for 2026. The Hill Country resort stood out for its pool scene, waterslides, and family-friendly activities. Other Texas parks also ranked high for glamping and RV camping in the national awards.



A campground in Texas has been declared the best in the U.S., according to a nationwide ranking by Campspot.

The campground, located in the Texas Hill Country, claimed the top spot for its "perfect mix of relaxation and adventure."

Texas' best campground

Camp Fimfo in New Braunfels was named the top overall campground in the U.S. in Campspot's 2026 Campspot Awards, in which they ranked thousands of eligible campgrounds.

Fimfo ranked so highly due to everything that sets it apart from the crow, including a resort-style pool scene with a swim-up bar, and waterslides, along with high-energy programming that "turns a standard camping weekend into a real vacation."

Camp Fimfo (Camspot)

Best place for glamping in Texas

Along with Fimfo, Tropic Island Resort was named the best campground for glamping in Texas, ranking number three in the nation.

The Port Aransas campground is located near the beach, restaurants, docks, piers, parks, birding and shopping. It also has a wide variety of accommodations, such as hotel rooms, cottages, and luxury RV sites, Campspot says.

Best campground for RVs in Texas

Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort: Fredericksburg was ranked the fourth-best campground for RVs in the nation, making it the highest-rated such campground in Texas.

Located just outside Fredricksburg, the park offers cozy cottages alongside RV sites, as well as organized activities such as wagon rides, poolside movies, and themed weekends.

Best camping in North Texas

Ranking 10th overall and fifth for RVs in the nation, the Vineyards Campground & Cabins in Grapevine is the highest-rated place to camp in North Texas.

Campspot says the Vineyards is a nationally recognized campground due to its serene ambiance, scenic landscapes, lakeside panoramas, and attentive staff.

What they're saying:

"Campgrounds are more than places to stay. They’re places where memories get made, traditions start, and community shows up," said Jeff Bettin, General Manager of Marketplace at Campspot. "The Campspot Awards are our way of recognizing parks that consistently deliver standout guest experiences, backed by data, and celebrating the people who make those experiences happen."