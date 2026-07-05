Bexar County investigating after woman discovers suspected murder-suicide

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The Brief Deputies are investigating the deaths of a 58-year-old man and woman in southwest Bexar County after an adult daughter discovered her parents' bodies Saturday night. Preliminary records reveal the couple had a history of disputes, including a misdemeanor domestic violence case within the last two years that was dismissed due to a missing witness. Sheriff Javier Salazar highlighted the tragedy as part of an escalating local crisis, noting that half of Bexar County's 10 homicides this year have been rooted in domestic abuse.



A man and a woman are dead in southwest Bexar County after an adult child discovered her parents' bodies Saturday night in what authorities are investigating as a suspected domestic violence murder-suicide.

Suspected murder-suicide

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said deputies were dispatched at 8:24 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 15000 block of Escalante Pass in Von Ormy after an adult daughter went to check on the couple, whom she had not heard from in at least a day.

Upon entering the residence, she found the bodies of a 58-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man. Investigators believe the woman was the victim of a homicide, suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body, while the man died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. A handgun was recovered at the scene, though its caliber remains unknown.

Salazar emphasized that final determinations on the official causes and manners of death, as well as positive identifications, are pending autopsies by the local medical examiner's office.

The backstory:

According to preliminary records, the married couple had a history of domestic disputes. Salazar noted that a misdemeanor domestic violence case involving the couple had been filed within the last two years but was ultimately dismissed because of a missing witness.

The sheriff used the tragedy to highlight what he described as an escalating crisis of domestic violence within the community, noting that half of the county's homicides this year have been rooted in domestic abuse.

What they're saying:

"Domestic violence abusers just don't stop beating up victims," Salazar said during a press briefing. "The only way that domestic violence usually ends is if somebody leaves that situation, or unfortunately, many times we've seen them escalate to the point where it's a homicide case."

So far this year, Bexar County has recorded 10 homicides, five of which are believed to be domestic violence-related. Last year, the county saw 15 total homicides, with nine attributed to domestic violence.

What you can do:

Salazar urged anyone trapped in an abusive relationship to seek help before the violence escalates further, noting that the sheriff's office provides specialized resources. Victims of domestic violence in the area can reach out for assistance by calling the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at 210-335-6000.