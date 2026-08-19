Texas State University kicks off new school year in Pac-12 Conference

The Brief Texas State University has started the fall semester This is the first year the university is in the Pac-12 Conference The university has been the fastest growing university in Texas for the past four years, with 44,000 students enrolled last year



Wednesday, August 19, was the first day of the semester at Texas State University.

The university is anticipating another year of record enrollment. It's also the first year they're in the Pac-12 conference.

TXST kicks off Pac-12 Conference

What they're saying:

"I'm feeling absolutely amazing, it's been amazing, the weather's been amazing," sophomore Murshida Shabab said.

"We're excited to get the semester off with a bang, we're going to have a great time," sophomore Belle Porth said.

"It's a great day to be a Bobcat, you can feel the energy and excitement, and this semester is going to be fantastic," Jayme Blaschke, director of media relations at TXST, said. "I'm excited, I'm giddy."

With TXST in the Pac-12 now, they'll play schools like Washington State, Oregon State, and Gonzaga.

"I just hope we win. I want to be on a team full of winners. We need to win. If we lose, I'm not here, I was never here," Joshua Azagidi, a graduate student, said.

"As representatives of the students, we are super excited about Pac-12, it's going to be amazing. Sports are going to go crazy, the crowd is going to go crazy, the spirit is going to be so good, we are super excited," Shabab, who is in student government, said.

"I am a huge women's sports fan, especially women's basketball and women's volleyball, so I am so excited to see us represented now on a higher level," Porth, who is also in student government, said.

TXST also announced a Division 1 gymnastics team earlier this summer.

Dig deeper:

Meanwhile, Blaschke says the school has been the fastest growing university in Texas for the past four years, with 44,000 students enrolled last year.

"This year, the numbers aren't official yet. It's going to take a couple of weeks to get all the numbers crunched and everything, but we are anticipating close to 47,000, which would be a new record. That just shows how popular Texas State is," he said.

Texas State also had a ribbon cutting at Esperanza Hall at their Round Rock campus.

They will offer an electrical engineering degree there starting in Fall 2027.