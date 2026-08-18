Pflugerville woman gets federal prison sentence for filing fake Paycheck Protection Loan applications

The Brief Pflugerville woman gets nearly 2 years in federal prison for fake PPP applications in 2021 She received nearly $44K over three loans, then used the money to buy jewelry, including luxury watches She also used a child's stolen Social Security number to open bank accounts attached to the fake applications



A Pflugerville woman will spend nearly two years in federal prison for submitting fake Paycheck Protection Loan (PPP) applications in 2021, says the US Attorney's Office.

34-year-old Aisha Jackson was arrested in Jan. 2025 and pled guilty on Jan. 13 to one count of false statement on a loan or credit application and one count of theft of government property.

What they're saying:

Court documents say that in March 2021, Jackson submitted a PPP application to a loan processor as a company called Logo Boosters. The application contained false statements and documentation, including a fake voided check stub.

The investigation uncovered that Jackson had opened the bank account the check stub came from in her own name, but used a child's stolen Social Security number. Bank records also showed that no checks had been written from that account.

Investigators also found that Jackson had submitted a fake 2019 Schedule C form, using the business name Logo Boosters, and listing nearly $80,000 in profit; however, she had not filed a Form 1040 tax return that year.

Jackson received $16,628 from that application.

Less than two weeks after that first application, Jackson submitted another one as WCS Consulting, also containing fake statements and documentation. The bank account attached to this application was opened the day after Jackson received that first PPP deposit, using the same stolen SSN.

She also provided a fake Schedule C for WCS Consulting, listing a net profit of $53,900.

Jackson had also completed and signed a PPP Loan Forgiveness Application Form in Oct. 2021, indicating she had complied with all requirements.

By the numbers:

The US Attorney's office says that Jackson received $43,980 over three PPP loans. That money was used to purchase jewelry, such as tennis bracelets and necklaces, two Rolex watches and a Cartier Santos watch.

What's next:

Jackson was sentenced earlier this month to 21 months in federal prison. She will also have to pay back the $43,980 in restitution and forfeit the jewelry.