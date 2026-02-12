Bexar County man indicted for alleged tampering with public water systems

The Brief Federal grand jury in San Antonio indicts man for alleged tampering with public water systems Mark Anthony Cadena has been charged with three counts for allegedly knowingly tampering with and attempting to tamper with a public water system



A Bexar County man has been charged with three counts related to his alleged tampering with public water systems.

The backstory:

A federal grand jury in San Antonio returned an indictment against 36-year-old Mark Anthon Cadena.

Cadena is alleged to have knowingly tampered with and attempted to tamper with a public water system on or about Feb. 2.

The indictment also alleges Cadena hacked into the water utility's well and pump control systems, intentionally causing $5,000 in damage to a protected computer which threatened public health and safety.

Cadena is charged with one count of tampering with public water systems, one count of attempted tampering with public water systems, and one count of fraud and related activity in connection with computers.

What's next:

If convicted, Cadena faces up to 20 years in prison for count one and 10 years in prison each for counts two and three.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.