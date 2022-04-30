Bexar County Sheriff's Office seeking public's help in locating missing 15-year-old

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating missing 15-year-old Hazel Contreras.

BCSO says Contreras was last seen at school located in the 11000 Block of Culebra Rd. in West Bexar County around 4 p.m. on Monday, April 25.

She was last seen wearing a black tank top and gray pants. Contreras is 5'4" with pink/orange hair, brown eyes and weighs 125 pounds.

Anyone with information on Contreras' whereabouts is urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at (210) 335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.

BCSO wants to remind the public that those found to be harboring Contreras may face charges for Harboring a Runaway, which is a Class A Misdemeanor punishable up to one year in jail with a fine not to exceed $5,000. They can also be charged with Interfering with Child Custody which is a State Jail Felony punishable up to two years in jail with a fine not to exceed $10,000.