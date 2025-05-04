Bexar County Sheriff searching for 21-year-old sexual assault suspect

article

The Brief The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is searching for 21-year-old Rolando Tello. He is wanted for sexual assault of a child. Investigators say he met the child victim on Instagram.



Sexual Assault Suspect Wanted

What we know:

Deputies are searching for 21-year-old Rolando Tello.

According to investigators, the sheriff's office was called to for an outcry of sexual assault at Northeast Medical Hospital involving a juvenile who reported they were assaulted by Tello on April 26, 2025.

Investigators found electronic evidence confirming the victim was assaulted by Tello, the sheriff's office says.

The victim told investigators she met Tello through Instagram and communicated with him before exchanging phone numbers. Deputies say this is indicative of grooming behavior by the suspect.

An arrest warrant was filed, but when they went to his home, they learned Tello left to evade law enforcement.

What you can do:

Investigators need your help finding Rolando Tello. If you or someone you know has any information on his whereabouts, contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office by calling 210-335-6000 or email BCSOTIPS@bexar.org — you can remain anonymous.