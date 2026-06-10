Bexar County Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying man

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The Brief Bexar Co. Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying a man The man's remains were found in December 2025 at 10690 FM 1346 in Adkins



The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying a man.

The backstory:

The man was found at 10690 FM 1346 in Adkins on December 5, 2025.

Officials say the remains are that of a Caucasian or Hispanic male, between 37 and 72 years of age and about 5’11"in height.

A digital postmortem rendition of this decedent was created by the Texas Rangers Evidential Art and Facial Identification Office in Austin.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the identity of this decedent can contact either the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office at 210-335-4011 or the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or at BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.