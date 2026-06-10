Bexar County Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying man
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ADKINS, Texas - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying a man.
The backstory:
The man was found at 10690 FM 1346 in Adkins on December 5, 2025.
Officials say the remains are that of a Caucasian or Hispanic male, between 37 and 72 years of age and about 5’11"in height.
A digital postmortem rendition of this decedent was created by the Texas Rangers Evidential Art and Facial Identification Office in Austin.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the identity of this decedent can contact either the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office at 210-335-4011 or the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or at BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.
The Source: Information from Bexar County Sheriff's Office.