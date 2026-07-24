North Austin shooting leaves 1 dead; shooter in custody: APD

The Brief APD is investigating a deadly shooting in North Austin The incident happened in the 12200 block of N IH 35 SVRD on July 24 A victim was shot and killed The shooter is in custody



A victim was killed in a deadly shooting in North Austin, police said.

The Austin Police Department said this is their 36th homicide investigation of the year.

The backstory:

Police said on Friday, July 24, around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a shoot/stab hotshot call in the 12200 block of N IH 35 SVRD northbound, near the intersection of I-35 frontage road and Tech Ridge Blvd.

Several 911 callers said someone was shot at the intersection.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with trauma to their body. They were taken to a local hospital, but later died from their injuries.

Police said the shooter is in custody. There is no threat to the public.

If anyone has any information on the incident, call the Austin Police Department homicide tipline at (512) 974-8477.