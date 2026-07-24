Elderly Taylor man killed in pedestrian crash; driver charged: police

The Brief An 81-year-old man was hit and killed by a car in Taylor Police said the incident happened on July 24 in the Baylor Scott and White parking lot at 305 Mallard Lane The driver drove away from the crash but was later arrested by police. He was charged with murder



A man was charged with murder after hitting and killing an elderly pedestrian in Taylor, police said.

The man drove away after the crash.

The backstory:

Police said on Friday, July 24, around 10:15 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the Baylor Scott and White Hospital parking lot at 305 Mallard Lane.

When officers arrived, they found a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle. The pedestrian, 81-year-old James Killough, of Taylor, died from their injuries.

The driver, 43-year-old Jesse Jackson, of Spring, drove away from the crash. He was later found by police in the 2700 block of North Drive.

After an investigation, Jackson was arrested and charged with murder.

Anyone who has any information on the crash is asked to contact the Taylor Police Department.