Beyond Van Gogh extending its stay at COTA to September 5

The Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience exhibit has extended its stay in Austin by popular demand! Due to the popularity of the event, Beyond Van Gogh will be extending its stay at Circuit of The Americas through Sunday, September 5.

Beyond Van Gogh has been in Austin since its opening in June.

The exhibit uses rooms with different themes to help show his life, art, and journey as an artist. Visitors walk down a path through rooms like the Waterfall Room and the Immersive Experience Room which includes three-dimensional experiences of the paintings - letting them fully be immersed in the art.

Austin is one of 17 cities planned to host the immersive experience and they anticipate welcoming over 1 million visitors over the course of 2021, according to Beyond Exhibitions.

"We are so grateful and of course honored by the audience’s positive reaction and enthusiasm towards the experience," commented Creative Director, Mathieu St-Arnaud. "Since its early inception, we knew we wanted to create a very personal and awe-inspiring experience for the audience. When we feel the appreciation, it’s hard to put into words the wonderful feeling it gives you. It’s why we do what we do and it makes all the hard work worth it."

Tickets are available now at vangoghaustin.com.

