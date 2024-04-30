Georgetown woman, 3 others found guilty of PPP fraud
GEORGETOWN, Texas - A Georgetown woman was found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
According to documents, 47-year-old Tiffany Fullerton, along with her husband and two other people, used dormant and expired business names to submit five fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan applications for a total exceeding $3 million.
Four of those applications were funded, and it allowed the defendants to receive about $2.4 million in PPP funds.
The funds were used to try to start a business in Oklahoma consisting of a marijuana grow and dispensary, a bar and grill, and an auto/boat repair shop. Additionally, the funds were used to purchase a motor home, luxury watches, a boat, and other personal expenditures, court documents said.
The three other defendants have all pleaded guilty and are awaiting their sentencing hearings.