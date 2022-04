Big Stacy Pool in South Austin will be closed for maintenance on Tuesday, May 10.

The pool is expected to reopen on Wednesday, May 11 for regular operating hours.

Pool users can visit other year-round pool facilities during the one-day closure.

Year-Round Pools

Bartholomew Pool, 1800 E 51st St.

Barton Springs Pool, 2131 William Barton Dr.

Deep Eddy Pool, 401 Deep Eddy Ave.

Springwoods Pool, 13320 Lyndhurst St.