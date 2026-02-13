Manor teen shot in head accidentally by family member: police
MANOR, Texas - A Manor teen was shot in the head overnight during an "alleged accidental discharge of a firearm by a family member", police say.
Police are urging parents to educate children on gun safety and proper weapon storage following the shooting.
What we know:
Manor police say that at around 3:30 a.m. Feb. 13, officers responded to reports of a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head in the 19800 block of Grover Cleveland Way.
Police's preliminary investigation shows the boy had been shot by a family member accidentally. The teen is in critical condition at Dell Seton Trauma Center.
Police say the investigation is still underway.
What they're saying:
Manor police say this shooting should "serve as a reminder for parents to educate your children on gun safety, and proper storage of weapons."
The department also reminded the public that it has free gun locks available.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Manor Police Department