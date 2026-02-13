Manor teen shot in head accidentally by family member: police

The Brief Manor teen shot in head overnight Police say the shooting was accidental Police are urging parents to educate kids on gun safety, proper weapon storage



A Manor teen was shot in the head overnight during an "alleged accidental discharge of a firearm by a family member", police say.

Police are urging parents to educate children on gun safety and proper weapon storage following the shooting.

What we know:

Manor police say that at around 3:30 a.m. Feb. 13, officers responded to reports of a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head in the 19800 block of Grover Cleveland Way.

Police's preliminary investigation shows the boy had been shot by a family member accidentally. The teen is in critical condition at Dell Seton Trauma Center.

Police say the investigation is still underway.

What they're saying:

Manor police say this shooting should "serve as a reminder for parents to educate your children on gun safety, and proper storage of weapons."

The department also reminded the public that it has free gun locks available.