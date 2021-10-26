Blue Genie Art Bazaar 2021 returning November 19 through December 24

The Blue Genie Art Bazaar (BGAB) storefront is coming back for the holiday season! It will be featuring the work of more than 160 exhibitors this year.

The BGAB storefront on Airport Boulevard will be open daily for in-person shopping starting November 19 through December 24. The bazaar will be open from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. daily with the exception of Christmas Eve. On Christmas Eve, BGAB closes at 6 p.m.

"The Bazaar is back and, once again, will be filled with some of the best work of our local artists," said BGAB co-founder Dana Younger. "We are closely following city health guidelines for the safety of staff and customers, while still providing one of the best - and coolest - local shopping experiences in town."

BGAB is following local guidelines regarding COVID safety. At the time of the bazaar, masking requirements will be updated online and posted at the door. No reservations are required but BGAB will be operating at a reduced capacity to allow for social distancing.

Shoppers also have the option to browse the BGAB online shop. Online shoppers can also have their orders shipped anywhere in the U.S. or go for in-store pick-up anytime between November 19 and December 24.

The BGAB Personal Shopper service is also returning this year. The service allows customers to contact "genies" via the BGAB website and work with a personal shopper from the comfort of home.

