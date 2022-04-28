Bluebonnet members to receive $5.2M in capital credits beginning in May

Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative will soon be returning $5.2 million, a $500,000 increase over last year, in capital credits to member-owners.

Current members will see a credit on their May electric bill for their share of this year’s capital credits retirement. Former members still owed a capital credit will be mailed a check in May or June.

The amount each member gets back depends on how much electricity they used in previous years through 2021 and how long they have been a Bluebonnet member, says the cooperative.

According to the cooperative, capital credits are excess revenue above what it takes to run the co-op. Every April, Bluebonnet’s Board of Directors approves the capital credits payment. When determining how much to return to members, the Directors consider the impact that the amount returned to members will have on electric rates and the co-op’s financial strength.

Since 2005, Bluebonnet says it has returned $74.9 million to its members in capital credits. Last year, the cooperative returned $4.7 million to its members.