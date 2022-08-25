Homicide investigation after body found near Barton Springs Pool
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says it is conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found near Barton Springs Pool.
Officials say the body was found in the 2200 block of Barton Springs Road.
Parts of Zilker Park near the pool have been closed as the investigation is underway.
The Austin Police Association says that the person was fatally shot.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.